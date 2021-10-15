Menu

Canada

N.S. coastline, waters being searched for missing fisherman from Mi’kmaw community

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2021 1:11 pm
The missing captain was at the wheel of the vessel Miss Janet as it travelled from Shelburne to Saulnierville, N.S. View image in full screen
The missing captain was at the wheel of the vessel Miss Janet as it travelled from Shelburne to Saulnierville, N.S. Callum Smith

A search is continuing today off southwestern Nova Scotia for a missing fishing captain from a Mi’kmaw community who went overboard during his vessel’s journey back to harbour.

Lt.-Cmdr. Brian Owens, spokesman for the Halifax rescue co-ordination centre, says the search began about an hour after the man was reported missing at about 4 a.m. on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the search has included the use of a Cormorant helicopter that has been examining the coastline around Yarmouth for any sign of the missing man.

Owens says the captain was at the wheel of the vessel Miss Janet as it travelled from Shelburne to Saulnierville, but when one of the three crew awoke at 3:30 a.m. he was no longer there.

Read more: Search and rescue crews looking for missing fisherman off N.S. coast

Sipekne’katik Chief Mike Sack has confirmed the man is from his First Nation and he thanked the search and rescue teams, private boat operators and commercial fishers in St. Marys Bay “who have graciously joined the effort to bring our brother home.”

The chief says the community is requesting “privacy and support” as it gets through the coming days.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
