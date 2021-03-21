Menu

boat fire
March 21 2021 12:45pm
00:19

No injuries reported following a boat fire in False Creek

Vancouver Fire Crews say a boat has significant damage to its wheelhouse after a fire broke out at Fisherman’s Wharf Saturday night

