Global News Hour at 6 BC
May 12 2021 9:46pm
01:39

Search continues on Fraser River for missing sturgeon fisherman

The search continues on the Fraser River near Chilliwack for a 29-year-old Abbotsford man who hasn’t been seen since his fishing boat capsized on Friday. Emad Agahi reports.

