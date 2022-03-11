Menu

Crime

Woman faces impaired driving charge in crash that killed Baeleigh Maurice

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 11, 2022 1:45 pm
A woman is facing a charge of impaired driving causing death after Baeleigh Maurice was killed while crossing a street in Saskatoon on her scooter. View image in full screen
A woman is facing a charge of impaired driving causing death after Baeleigh Maurice was killed while crossing a street in Saskatoon on her scooter. Global News / Montana Getty

A woman has been charged in connection with the death of a girl last September in Saskatoon.

Baeleigh Emily Maurice, 9, was hit by a truck while crossing 33rd Street West on her scooter at a marked crosswalk. She died in hospital.

Read more: Justice for Baeleigh rally held outside Saskatoon Police Services, City Hall

On Friday, Saskatoon police said a 28-year-old woman was charged in Maurice’s death.

The woman, who has not been named, is facing a charge of impaired operation while exceeding the prescribed blood-drug concentration of THC causing death.

Read more: Saskatoon community association continues push for safer streets after death of 9-year-old

Police said the charge was laid following the initial toxicology results and an opinion from Crown prosecutors.

A court date is pending.

Click to play video: 'A Justice for Baeleigh rally held at Saskatoon Police Service headquarters' A Justice for Baeleigh rally held at Saskatoon Police Service headquarters
