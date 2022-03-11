Woman faces impaired driving charge in crash that killed Baeleigh Maurice

A woman has been charged in connection with the death of a girl last September in Saskatoon.
Baeleigh Emily Maurice, 9, was hit by a truck while crossing 33rd Street West on her scooter at a marked crosswalk. She died in hospital.
On Friday, Saskatoon police said a 28-year-old woman was charged in Maurice’s death.
The woman, who has not been named, is facing a charge of impaired operation while exceeding the prescribed blood-drug concentration of THC causing death.
Police said the charge was laid following the initial toxicology results and an opinion from Crown prosecutors.
A court date is pending.
