Nova Scotians split over COVID-19 mask mandate removal, poll suggests

A new poll suggests the majority of Nova Scotians support the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, but some feel it’s coming too quickly.

The survey by Halifax-based Narrative Research was conducted from March 4 to 8 with 1,212 residents of Nova Scotia, as the province prepares to lift all of its restrictions on March 21.

The survey showed 73 per cent of participants are in favour of easing restrictions overall. This included 29 per cent who said they “completely support,” and seven per cent who “completely oppose.”

Survey participants were more divided about the removal of mask mandates.

Just under half, 48 per cent, said they either completely or mostly support the removal of required masks in public spaces. Another 47 per cent said they mostly or completely oppose lifting the measure.

Mandatory masks in indoor public spaces have been in place in Nova Scotia since July 24, 2020, after the first wave of COVID-19 hit the province. That measure is also set to lift March 21.

The proof of vaccination requirement for non-essential services began Oct. 4, 2021 and was lifted on Feb. 28.

According to Friday’s poll results, 61 per cent of Nova Scotian participants support the removal of the vaccine requirement, and a third of the participants oppose it.

In addition, the results showed the pacing of COVID-19 restrictions easing has been “about right” for less than half those polled, 47 per cent.

About 34 per cent of survey participants said it was too fast, and 14 per cent said it was too slow.

Narrative Research also found that men are more likely to support easing restrictions compared to women, as well as younger people compared to older residents.

Nova Scotia entered Phase 2 of its COVID-19 reopening plan on Monday. The phase, in which outdoor gathering limits and business capacities are increased, is set to last around two weeks before all mandates are lifted.

