COVID-19: N.S. reports 5 more deaths in first weekly update, 1,282 new cases

Nova Scotia reported more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths in its first weekly COVID-19 update.

Thursday’s release contained data from March 2 to 8, though daily releases were still being released until March 4.

In that period, the province reported 2,359 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19, 1,077 of which were already reported in the final daily release. Since the last update, 1,282 new cases were confirmed over four days.

There were 50 new hospitalizations, including 17 that were already reported. A total of 50 hospitalizations remain active.

The province said the median age of those hospitalized is 70, and 30 per cent of current COVID-19 patients are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.

During this period there was a total of 16 new COVID-19 deaths, 11 of which were already reported. From March 5 to 8, there were five new deaths.

Of those who died in the Omicron wave since Dec. 8, the median age was 79 and 23.8 per cent were partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.

In the weekly update, Nova Scotia said a downward trend continues in several key indications, such as hospitalizations and deaths.

But Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang said in the release “this week’s data report serves as an important reminder of just how much virus is still circulating out there.”

Nova Scotians must continue using “healthy habits,” Strang said.

“Staying home when we’re sick, testing when we need to, limiting our number of close contacts and wearing a mask, particularly when in indoor spaces. These actions may seem small but have a significant impact when it comes to protecting those most vulnerable in our communities.”

As of March 8, about 86.9 per cent of Nova Scotians have received at least two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 5.3 per cent received just one dose and 7.8 per cent remain unvaccinated.

A third or booster dose was received by 62.9 per cent of Nova Scotians aged 18 and older.

The provinces next COVID-19 update will be on March 17.