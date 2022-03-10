Menu

Health

COVID-19: N.S. reports 5 more deaths in first weekly update, 1,282 new cases

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted March 10, 2022 4:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Expert urge cautions as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted' Expert urge cautions as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted
Some of B.C.'s top public health researchers are urging people to keep their guard up even as the province pulls back its pandemic rules and restrictions. As Andrea Macpherson reports, even though by most metrics B.C. is trending in the right direction on COVID-19 cases -- those experts say there is still cause for concern about another 'wave' of the disease.

Nova Scotia reported more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths in its first weekly COVID-19 update.

Thursday’s release contained data from March 2 to 8, though daily releases were still being released until March 4.

In that period, the province reported 2,359 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19, 1,077 of which were already reported in the final daily release. Since the last update, 1,282 new cases were confirmed over four days.

Read more: Nova Scotia government workers who refused COVID 19 shot can return to work March 21

There were 50 new hospitalizations, including 17 that were already reported. A total of 50 hospitalizations remain active.

The province said the median age of those hospitalized is 70, and 30 per cent of current COVID-19 patients are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

During this period there was a total of 16 new COVID-19 deaths, 11 of which were already reported. From March 5 to 8, there were five new deaths.

Of those who died in the Omicron wave since Dec. 8, the median age was 79 and 23.8 per cent were partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.

In the weekly update, Nova Scotia said a downward trend continues in several key indications, such as hospitalizations and deaths.

But Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang said in the release “this week’s data report serves as an important reminder of just how much virus is still circulating out there.”

Read more: Ottawa announces COVID-19 rules for return of cruise ships to Canadian ports

Nova Scotians must continue using “healthy habits,” Strang said.

“Staying home when we’re sick, testing when we need to, limiting our number of close contacts and wearing a mask, particularly when in indoor spaces. These actions may seem small but have a significant impact when it comes to protecting those most vulnerable in our communities.”

As of March 8, about 86.9 per cent of Nova Scotians have received at least two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 5.3 per cent received just one dose and 7.8 per cent remain unvaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

A third or booster dose was received by 62.9 per cent of Nova Scotians aged 18 and older.

The provinces next COVID-19 update will be on March 17.

