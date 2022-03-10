Comrie stellar in rare start as Jets open road trip with 2-1 win in New Jersey

In desperate need of wins to keep their slim playoff hopes alive, the Winnipeg Jets were mostly outplayed in New Jersey but found a way to earn a 2-1 victory Thursday night.

The Jets would open the scoring early in the first thanks to an unlikely source. Mark Scheifele was sprung on a 2-on-1 with defenceman Brenden Dillon, and Dillon buried a great feed from Scheifele for just his second of the season at the 3:22 mark.

But the home side would take advantage of a power play late in the period to even the score. Jack Hughes finished off a fine passing play, ripping a shot past Eric Comrie with only 1:33 to go in the first. New Jersey held a 15-9 edge in shots on goal through 20 minutes.

The Devils dominated a second period that was played with breakneck pace but could not find a way to beat Comrie. It looked like they would carry the momentum to the second intermission but Kyle Connor had other ideas.

After Pierre-Luc Dubois forced a turnover near the Jets blueline, Connor collected the puck and raced away from two Devils defenders, beating Nico Daws with a great deke and doing bar-down with the backhand with 54 seconds left.

The official initially waved it off because he didn’t see the puck after it rang off the crossbar, but Connor knew it was in and quickly everyone else in the building figured it out. The goal was Connor’s 35th of the season.

Early in the third, the Devils got a great chance to tie the game when a Dylan DeMelo turnover sprung New Jersey on a 3-on-1. But Comrie, making just his 10th start of the season, robbed Pavel Zacha with a sliding cross-crease save.

Winnipeg would earn its first power play of the game just shy of the 12-minute mark of the third when Nikolaj Ehlers was hooked on a partial breakaway.

Dubois had a great chance with the man advantage to pad the lead but his shot rang off the post. Moments later, Connor got free in tight on Daws but Damon Severson made a great recovery to swat the puck away before the Winnipeg sniper could get a shot away.

The Jets did a good job keeping the Devils at bay for the remainder of the game, limiting New Jersey’s chances. The home side pulled Daws for an extra attacker with just under two minutes left but Dougie Hamilton took a tripping penalty to prevent Scheifele from getting a very good look at scoring into the empty net.

New Jersey did pull the goalie again once they had possession of the puck but could not set up any kind of scoring opportunity before time expired.

The home team finished the game with a 34-30 edge in shots, though the disparity was much larger for most of the game before Winnipeg closed things down in the latter stages of the third. Winnipeg outshot the Devils 14-8 in the final frame.

Comrie made 33 saves for his fourth consecutive win. It also snapped a streak of 12 consecutive games in which the Jets allowed three goals or more.

The Jets will try to win a third straight game Friday night when they visit the Islanders.