Winnipeg Jets recall Heinola, place Beaulieu on injured reserve

The Winnipeg Jets made a minor adjustment to their roster before embarking on an all-important three-game road trip.

A day after beating one of the league’s best in the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Jets recalled defenceman Ville Heinola from the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose on an emergency basis.

The Jets also placed fellow blueliner Nathan Beaulieu on long-term injured reserve.

Heinola, 21, was just returned to the Moose only two weeks ago, but was needed for the trip with only six other healthy defencemen.

He appeared in Manitoba’s last six game where had a pair of assists.

Heinola also has two assists in eight NHL games with the Jets this season.

Beaulieu went on long-term injured reserve after he was forced to leave last Friday’s game against the Dallas Stars in the first period with an unspecified lower-body injury.

A player placed on long-term injured reserve has to miss at least 10 games and 24 days, so Beaulieu won’t be eligible to return until at least March 30 for their match against the Buffalo Sabres.

Sitting seven points out of the final playoff spot, the Jets tangle with the New Jersey Devils on Thursday to start off games in back-to-back nights.

The Jets will then face the New York Islanders on Friday before closing out the trip on Sunday against the St. Louis Blues.

