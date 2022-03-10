Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Premier Kenney warns municipalities it’s too soon to be spending soaring oil revenues

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2022 3:57 pm
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks to local leaders at the Alberta Municipalities conference in Edmonton Thursday, March 10, 2022. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks to local leaders at the Alberta Municipalities conference in Edmonton Thursday, March 10, 2022. Global News

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is telling municipal leaders that while the province is once again flush with oil cash, now is not the time to put spending into overdrive.

Kenney says oil revenues that are soaring can just as quickly fall, and the government needs to be prudent in its funding decisions.

Read more: Gas prices continue rising despite dip in crude oil price

Kenney made the comments in a speech to the Alberta Municipalities spring leaders caucus.

The organization represents towns, villages and cities across Alberta.

The United Conservative government is forecasting a slim budget surplus for the upcoming fiscal year, but that number could grow by billions of dollars if oil prices stay at dizzying heights.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: High gas prices impacting small business in southern Alberta

Joe Ceci, the NDP Opposition’s municipal affairs critic, told delegates Kenney and his government have broken trust by picking fights with municipal leaders.

He said mutual respect and collaboration would return under an NDP government.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton home builders say spike in cost of construction materials driving prices up' Edmonton home builders say spike in cost of construction materials driving prices up
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Alberta tagJason Kenney tagUCP tagAlberta municipalities tagAlberta spending tagCrude Prices tagAlberta Municipalities spring leaders caucus tagAlberta oil revenues tagKenney oil revenues tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers