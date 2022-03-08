SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Edmonton city council to debate mask bylaw

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted March 8, 2022 11:45 am
Click to play video: 'Changes to legislation could impact municipal leaders beyond Edmonton' Changes to legislation could impact municipal leaders beyond Edmonton
WATCH ABOVE: Premier Jason Kenney says he wants “unity and clarity” instead of “division and confusion” when it comes to Alberta’s face mask rules. But there are new warnings that such a change, targeted at the City of Edmonton, may have broader consequences. Morgan Black has more.

Edmonton’s face coverings bylaw will be debated by city council on Tuesday afternoon.

Alberta’s mask mandate was lifted on March 1, but Edmonton’s municipal bylaw remained in place. This means masks are still mandatory for everyone two and older at indoor public spaces and public vehicles in Edmonton.

Read more: City of Edmonton wants resident input on mandatory mask bylaw

Also on March 1, Alberta’s UCP government announced plans to introduce legislation that will “limit the ability of municipalities to enact bylaws that are contrary to provincial public health policy and expertise.”

The province said it will propose amendments to the Municipal Government Act that will “restrict the ability of municipalities to pass bylaws that contradict public health policies and rules enacted by the province.”

Premier Jason Kenney said the amendments would be introduced “very soon.”

Read more: Alberta to limit municipalities’ ability to have different public health bylaws than province

At the time, Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi called the move by the provincial government an “overreach of authority” that he worries will have implications far beyond the mask bylaw.

Click to play video: 'Coun. Andrew Knack responds to Alberta government’s proposed legislation that could prevent Edmonton mask bylaw' Coun. Andrew Knack responds to Alberta government’s proposed legislation that could prevent Edmonton mask bylaw
Coun. Andrew Knack responds to Alberta government’s proposed legislation that could prevent Edmonton mask bylaw

One day before the province’s mask mandate expired, the City of Edmonton opened an online survey asking Edmontonians for their input on the mask bylaw. The online survey closed on Monday.

The city said the results will be used to inform city council members in their review of the bylaw.

Sohi called a special council meeting for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the city’s mask bylaw.

