Edmonton city council to debate mask bylaw

Edmonton’s face coverings bylaw will be debated by city council on Tuesday afternoon.

Alberta’s mask mandate was lifted on March 1, but Edmonton’s municipal bylaw remained in place. This means masks are still mandatory for everyone two and older at indoor public spaces and public vehicles in Edmonton.

Also on March 1, Alberta’s UCP government announced plans to introduce legislation that will “limit the ability of municipalities to enact bylaws that are contrary to provincial public health policy and expertise.”

The province said it will propose amendments to the Municipal Government Act that will “restrict the ability of municipalities to pass bylaws that contradict public health policies and rules enacted by the province.”

Premier Jason Kenney said the amendments would be introduced “very soon.”

At the time, Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi called the move by the provincial government an “overreach of authority” that he worries will have implications far beyond the mask bylaw.

One day before the province’s mask mandate expired, the City of Edmonton opened an online survey asking Edmontonians for their input on the mask bylaw. The online survey closed on Monday.

The city said the results will be used to inform city council members in their review of the bylaw.

Sohi called a special council meeting for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the city’s mask bylaw.

