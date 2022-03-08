Alberta health officials to hold COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s health minister and chief medical officer of health will provide an update on COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.

Jason Copping and Dr. Deena Hinshaw are scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. The news conference will be streamed live in this story post.

Read more: Edmonton city council to debate mask bylaw

As of Monday afternoon, there were 1,103 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Alberta. Of those, 77 were being treated in intensive care.

The number of people in hospital has been slowly declining over the past several weeks.

2:06 COVID-19: Alberta enters Step 2 reopening, drops most pandemic protocols COVID-19: Alberta enters Step 2 reopening, drops most pandemic protocols

There were 7,158 lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the province on Monday, a number that has also continued to decline.

Story continues below advertisement

Because of limited access to PCR testing in Alberta, health officials have said the number of active and new cases is much higher than what’s being reported.