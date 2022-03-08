Alberta municipalities will need province’s OK for face mask or COVID-19 vaccine passport bylaws

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s UCP government introduced amendments to the Municipal Government Act Tuesday, limiting local governments’ ability to have face-covering or vaccine passport bylaws outside of the province’s rules.

Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver introduced Bill 4: Municipal Government (Face Mask and Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination Bylaws) Amendment Act on Tuesday. It passed first reading in the Alberta legislature.

Read more: Edmonton city council to debate mask bylaw

The legislation states a council may not bring in a bylaw regarding face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 or another communicable disease unless it is approved by the minister.

It also states that a council cannot pass a bylaw that requires people to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or proof of a negative COVID-19 test on entering a premises unless approved by the minister.

Story continues below advertisement

“The minister shall consider the public interest and consult with the Chief Medical Officer of Health appointed under the Public Health Act in determining whether to approve a bylaw or an amendment to a bylaw,” Bill 4 reads.

The legislation does not apply to property owned or leased and operated by a city, McIver added, such as public transit or city-run rec centres.

1:54 Will Edmontonians still have to wear a mask when Alberta’s mandate is lifted? Will Edmontonians still have to wear a mask when Alberta’s mandate is lifted? – Feb 22, 2022

After the legislation was introduced, Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said it was a “sad day.”

“We are treated like kids by the province,” he said during Tuesday’s council meeting.

1:45 Changes to legislation could impact municipal leaders beyond Edmonton Changes to legislation could impact municipal leaders beyond Edmonton

However, McIver said the scope of the proposed amendments is “extremely narrow and strictly focused on public health requirements related to COVID-19 … or similar communicable diseases.”

Story continues below advertisement

He said the changes would have no impact on the day-to-day operations of “the vast, vast, vast majority of Alberta municipalities,” whose rules already mirror the province’s.

The changes would take effect after second and third reading and royal assent.

On March 1, Alberta moved into Stage 2 of its reopening plan, lifting nearly all COVID-19 public health measures.

It marked the end of all indoor and outdoor public gathering limits, the lifting of capacity limits at large entertainment venues and the end of the provincial work-from-home order.

The provincial mask mandate was also lifted, with some exceptions.

However, some municipalities, including the City of Edmonton, voted to keep their mask mandate in place for a while longer.

The province previously said that created confusion across Alberta.

1:53 Mandating against mandates: Alberta to limit municipalities’ ability to have different public health rules Mandating against mandates: Alberta to limit municipalities’ ability to have different public health rules

Edmonton councillors were debating the local face-covering bylaw in a special council meeting Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Administration recommended council rescind its face-covering bylaw.

— More to come…