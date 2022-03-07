Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley says she has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement Monday morning, the Opposition leader said she tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, using a rapid antigen test.

“I have been triple-vaccinated and my symptoms are mild,” Notley said.

“I’m fortunate that I can continue to work on behalf of Alberta families while in isolation at my home. I look forward to returning to the legislature in person as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

In a post on social media, Notley used the chance to remind people to get their first, second or third dose of COVID-19 vaccine if they’re eligible.

Story continues below advertisement

The weekend’s COVID-19 data will be released online on Monday afternoon.

1:51 COVID-19: Families of immunocompromised Albertans speak out on restrictions being lifted COVID-19: Families of immunocompromised Albertans speak out on restrictions being lifted

So far, 90.1 per cent of Albertans 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 86.5 per cent have received two doses. About 35.5 per cent of Albertans have received a third dose of vaccine.

As of Friday afternoon, there were 1,164 people in hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 77 were being treated in intensive care.

The province reported 502 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, from 2,492 tests. The positivity rate was 19.14 per cent. There were 7,646 lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Because of limited access to PCR testing in Alberta, health officials have said the number of new and active cases in the province is much higher than what’s being reported.

So far, 3,954 Albertans have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.