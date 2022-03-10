Winnipeg police seek 2nd suspect in Spence-area murder

Send this page to someone via email

One suspect is behind bars but another remains at large in connection with a February murder on Furby Street, Winnipeg police said.

Heather Marie Cheyane Beardy, 26, was found dead at an apartment on the afternoon of Feb. 2.

One suspect, 27-year-old Amos Joe Kematch, was arrested on Feb. 28, charged with second-degree murder and detained in custody.

Police are reaching out to the public to help find a second suspect, Leah Carol Clifton, 34. Clifton is the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant for second-degree murder.

Clifton is described as five feet six inches tall and 140 to 150 pounds with a medium build. She has a tattoo that says “RIP Dean” on the right side of her neck.

Police are cautioning the public not to approach Clifton. Anyone with information about her location is asked to call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

0:20 Police investigating Furby Street homicide, Winnipeg’s fifth of 2022 Police investigating Furby Street homicide, Winnipeg’s fifth of 2022 – Feb 4, 2022