Woman found dead at West End apartment, Winnipeg homicide unit investigating

Winnipeg homicide investigators are looking for information about a woman who was found dead at a West End apartment block.

Police said they were called to the 400 block of Furby Street shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, where they found the body of 26-year-old Heather Marie Cheyane Beardy.

Anyone with information asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

