Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman found dead at West End apartment, Winnipeg homicide unit investigating

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 4, 2022 2:03 pm
Winnipeg Police Service car. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police Service car. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg homicide investigators are looking for information about a woman who was found dead at a West End apartment block.

Police said they were called to the 400 block of Furby Street shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, where they found the body of 26-year-old Heather Marie Cheyane Beardy.

Read more: 5th suspect in St. Vital home invasion, murder, arrested and charged

Anyone with information asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police provide details on William Avenue, Young Street homicides' Winnipeg police provide details on William Avenue, Young Street homicides
Winnipeg police provide details on William Avenue, Young Street homicides – Jan 24, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagHomicide tagWinnipeg Police Service tagWest End tagWinnipeg homicide tagcrime in winnipeg tagHomicide Unit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers