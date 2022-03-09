Joint Brandon Police-FBI investigation charges Manitoba man in connection with cyber-attacks

Send this page to someone via email

A Brandon man faces a number of charges after a joint investigation between the Brandon Police and FBI found he was conducting cyber-attacks with an American partner.

The 18-year-old also faces more unrelated charges after it was discovered he was allegedly manufacturing illegal firearms with a 3D printer.

Back in April 2021, the Brandon Police Service was contacted by the FBI in Los Angeles about a pair of co-conspirators, one of them in Brandon, conducting cyber-attacks across Canada and the U.S,

Police say this attack “sends an abundance of web traffic to a targeted system causing it to become unreachable, effectively shutting it down for legitimate purpose.”

They also add the attacks were being conducted for a fee with an online service with a variety of payment plans available.

A search warrant was executed in Brandon at 2200 Pacific Avenue on Tuesday and the man was taken into custody. It was there where police discovered a 3D printer and part of a handgun.

Investigators soon determined the man was manufacturing Glock firearms with no serial numbers using the printer along with high capacity magazines and ammunition.

Around four pounds of illicit cannabis and four grams of cocaine was also found.

18-year-old Nathan Parrott-Jones faces a number of charges related to the cyber-attacks, drug possession, and the illegal manufacturing of firearms.

A 24-year-old woman, believed to be the suspect’s girlfriend, also faces drug and firearm charges, but is not believed to be connected to the cyber-attacks.