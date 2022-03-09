Canada will send drone cameras to Ukraine amid Russian invasion: source

Send this page to someone via email

Canada will send cameras for surveillance drone cameras to Ukraine in a new shipment of aid amid the ongoing war with Russia, according to a senior source.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke by phone Wednesday morning. Trudeau is in Berlin on a cross-Europe trip to discuss the situation in Ukraine with other world leaders.

A Canadian government readout of the call said Trudeau told Zelenskyy Canada “will be sending Ukraine another shipment of highly specialized military equipment.”

“We discussed sanctions against Russia and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine, too,” wrote Trudeau in a tweet.

Just spoke with President @ZelenskyyUa. I let him know that Canada will send Ukraine another shipment of highly-specialized military equipment. We discussed sanctions against Russia and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine, too. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 9, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

A senior source confirmed on background that the shipment is cameras that attach to surveillance drones.

The Bayraktar combat drone has been used effectively by the Ukrainian military and its precision cameras are Canadian-made.

“We are actively examining ways in which we could assist the Ukrainian army with that equipment,” Defence Minister Anita Anand told Global News earlier this week.

Read more: Canada extending mission in Latvia amid NATO effort to deter Russian threat

There is no word on how many cameras will be shipped, when the equipment will be sent to Ukraine or how much this new commitment costs.

According to the readout, during the call the Prime Minister also invited President Zelenskyy to address Canadian Parliament, and the President accepted the invitation.

On Wednesday, Zelenskyy tweeted that the pair “Agreed on further diplomatic steps. Canada stands with Ukraine. We feel it every day.”