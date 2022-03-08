Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating antisemitic and homophobic graffiti on Toronto church

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 8, 2022 7:11 am
Metropolitan United Church in Toronto on March 8, 2022. View image in full screen
Metropolitan United Church in Toronto on March 8, 2022. Doug Gamey / Global News

Toronto Police say they are investigating after antisemitic and homophobic graffiti was spray-painted on a church in downtown Toronto.

Police Chief James Ramer said the graffiti is being investigated as a hate-motivated incident.

“These events are too common in our city,” Ramer said. “We have increased our patrols in areas where incidents are taking place.”

Police told Global News the graffiti on Metropolitan United Church at Queen and Church streets was reported to police at around 1 p.m. on Monday for reports of.

Read more: Police seek to identify suspect after antisemitic graffiti found at Toronto high school

Investigators said it is believed the graffiti happened sometime on the weekend.

Trending Stories

“Our investigating officers quickly determined the graffiti was both anti-Semitic and homophobic in nature and immediately began an investigation,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

No suspects have been identified, police said, although they added it is still early in the investigation.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagGraffiti taganti-Semitic tagHomophobic tagToronto Graffiti tagAntisemitic tagantisemitic graffiti tagMetropolitan United Church tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers