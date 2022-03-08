Police investigating antisemitic and homophobic graffiti on Toronto church

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Police say they are investigating after antisemitic and homophobic graffiti was spray-painted on a church in downtown Toronto.

Police Chief James Ramer said the graffiti is being investigated as a hate-motivated incident.

“These events are too common in our city,” Ramer said. “We have increased our patrols in areas where incidents are taking place.”

Police told Global News the graffiti on Metropolitan United Church at Queen and Church streets was reported to police at around 1 p.m. on Monday for reports of.

Investigators said it is believed the graffiti happened sometime on the weekend.

“Our investigating officers quickly determined the graffiti was both anti-Semitic and homophobic in nature and immediately began an investigation,” police said.

No suspects have been identified, police said, although they added it is still early in the investigation.

Today @TPS51Div was called for anti-Semitic/homophobic vandalism spray-painted on a church. @TorontoPolice will investigate as a hate-motivated incident. These events are too common in our city. We have increased our patrols in areas where incidents are taking place. — Chief James Ramer (@jamesramertps) March 7, 2022