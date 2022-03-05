Menu

Crime

Police seek to identify suspect after antisemitic graffiti found at Toronto high school

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 5, 2022 2:34 pm
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an investigation into antisemitic graffiti located at a Toronto high school.
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an investigation into antisemitic graffiti located at a Toronto high school. Toronto police handout

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with antisemitic graffiti discovered at a high school in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said on March 2, officers received a report of a hate crime in the Bathurst Street and Bloor Street West area.

Police said between 4 a.m., and 5 a.m., a person entered the grounds of Central Technical School and spray-painted “numerous antisemitic graffiti messages on school property.”

Read more: Police investigating after antisemitic graffiti found outside 3 Toronto schools

Officers are now seeking to identify the suspect.

Trending Stories
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an investigation into antisemitic graffiti located at a Toronto high school.
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an investigation into antisemitic graffiti located at a Toronto high school. Toronto Police / Provided

Police released an image and described the suspect as having a medium build, wearing a dark jacket, grey pants and tan-coloured work boots.

According to the release, “after consultation with the Service’s specialized Hate Crime Unit, the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

