Police seek to identify suspect after antisemitic graffiti found at Toronto high school

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with antisemitic graffiti discovered at a high school in Toronto.
In a press release, Toronto police said on March 2, officers received a report of a hate crime in the Bathurst Street and Bloor Street West area.
Police said between 4 a.m., and 5 a.m., a person entered the grounds of Central Technical School and spray-painted “numerous antisemitic graffiti messages on school property.”
Officers are now seeking to identify the suspect.
Police released an image and described the suspect as having a medium build, wearing a dark jacket, grey pants and tan-coloured work boots.
According to the release, “after consultation with the Service’s specialized Hate Crime Unit, the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
