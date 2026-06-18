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Crime

Violent Pokémon card thefts on the rise in Laval, Que., police warn

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted June 18, 2026 10:18 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Pokemon turns 30: The history of one of the world’s most beloved franchises'
Pokemon turns 30: The history of one of the world’s most beloved franchises
WATCH: Pokemon turns 30 — The history of one of the world’s most beloved franchises – Feb 27, 2026
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Police in Laval, Que., say there has been a rise in Pokémon card robberies that are getting more violent in nature.

Ten suspects were recently arrested in connection with several armed thefts, four of which involved the sale of the popular cards, investigators said in a news release Thursday.

Those suspects, who are also accused of targeting people selling MacBooks, used Facebook Marketplace to arrange sales in a public place with victims, police said. When it came time to complete the transaction, the suspects used violence to force the victims to hand over the item and fled without paying.

At least 30 thefts involving Pokémon cards have been reported to police since Jan. 1, 2025. Eleven of those have occurred since March 1, police said. Seven of them involved acts of violence, including victims being pepper-sprayed.

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The 10 suspects were arrested between June 9 and 11 and are between the ages of 16 and 18. They face multiple charges, including armed robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault and possession and trafficking of property obtained by crime.

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Pokémon cards have gone from being a childhood playground game to valuable investments — some worth thousands or even millions of dollars. As a result, several thefts have been reported across Canada this year.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Police arrest suspect in Pokémon card thefts'
Vancouver Police arrest suspect in Pokémon card thefts

Vancouver police arrested a man in April accused of robbing five people by using bear spray. He would interact with them on Facebook Marketplace, police said. Some of the cards stolen were reportedly worth thousands of dollars.

In March, masked thieves broke into an Abbotsford, B.C., collectibles store and stole approximately $30,000 worth of Pokémon cards.

Calgary police said in November 2025 that they were engaged in an ongoing investigation into Pokémon card thefts, while RCMP in Fort McMurray, Alta., said last August that they had made an arrest after $20,000 in cards were reported stolen.

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Laval police issued a series of prevention tips in their news release, including for people to verify the authenticity of the seller’s or potential buyer’s account, be wary of changes in meeting points or intermediaries for the transaction, keep evidence of the transaction and be aware of their surroundings.

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