Toronto police arrest missing suspect accused of U.S. Consulate shooting

Police in Toronto say they’ve arrested a 19-year-old man accused of shooting at the United States Consulate from a stolen vehicle in March after failing to find him during a series of raids that led to the death of an emergency taskforce officer last week.
It was early March when bullets were shot at the consulate on University Avenue in an attack police have since linked to a “criminals for hire” network and prosecutors in the U.S. have suggested relates to the Iranian regime.
Get daily National news
After months of investigations, officers with the Toronto police and RCMP executed a series of early morning search warrants across Toronto last week to try to seize weapons and make arrests related to the consulate shooting and other similar incidents at synagogues and businesses.
During the raids, Const. Marc Pinizzotto was shot and killed, while another 19-year-old suspect was also shot and will be charged with first-degree murder.
- Violent Pokémon card thefts on the rise in Laval, Que., police warn
- ‘You betrayed her trust’: Life sentence for man who murdered mother in Toronto park
- Bailey’s Law receives royal assent, brings reform to intimate partner violence laws
- Lawyers argue if police should keep phones of former Calgary mayor, councillor for longer
In the aftermath, police revealed that while they had made arrests and seized firearms, 19-year-old Zara Jabbi had evaded them.
He was arrested and charged on Wednesday, police confirmed.
Jabbi faces six charges, including theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime and attack on a premise of internationally protected persons.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.