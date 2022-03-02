Police investigating after antisemitic graffiti found outside 3 Toronto schools

Toronto police are investigating after antisemitic graffiti was located outside of schools in three areas of the city.
In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Toronto Police Chief James Ramer said the force received three reports of antisemitic gaffiti outside schools in three different divisions.
“We are investigating and our specialized Hate Crime Unit is engaged,” Ramer said in the release.
He said hate crimes are a “top priority” for the Toronto police.
“And we are committed to combatting hate in our city,” Ramer wrote.
More to come…
