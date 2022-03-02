Police investigating after antisemitic graffiti found outside 3 Toronto schools

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are investigating after antisemitic graffiti was located outside of schools in three areas of the city.

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Toronto Police Chief James Ramer said the force received three reports of antisemitic gaffiti outside schools in three different divisions.

Today we received 3 reports of anti-Semitic graffiti outside schools in @TPS14Div, @TPS51Div & @TPS55Div. We are investigating and our specialized Hate Crime Unit is engaged.Hate crimes are a top priority for the @TorontoPolice and we are committed to combatting hate in our city. — Chief James Ramer (@jamesramertps) March 2, 2022

“We are investigating and our specialized Hate Crime Unit is engaged,” Ramer said in the release.

He said hate crimes are a “top priority” for the Toronto police.

“And we are committed to combatting hate in our city,” Ramer wrote.

