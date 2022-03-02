Menu

Crime

Police investigating after antisemitic graffiti found outside 3 Toronto schools

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 2, 2022 4:56 pm
A Toronto Police Services logo View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. Toronto police say a teen has died a week after sustaining serious injuries, when a car flipped over on a busy downtown sidewalk. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Toronto police are investigating after antisemitic graffiti was located outside of schools in three areas of the city.

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Toronto Police Chief James Ramer said the force received three reports of antisemitic gaffiti outside schools in three different divisions.

Read more: TDSB to increase Holocaust education after antisemitic incidents reported at middle school

“We are investigating and our specialized Hate Crime Unit is engaged,” Ramer said in the release.

Trending Stories

He said hate crimes are a “top priority” for the Toronto police.

“And we are committed to combatting hate in our city,” Ramer wrote.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Toronto District School Board investigates antisemitic incident at North York middle school' Toronto District School Board investigates antisemitic incident at North York middle school
Toronto District School Board investigates antisemitic incident at North York middle school – Feb 22, 2022
