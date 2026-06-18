Teen behind execution-style killing found guilty of 2nd-degree murder

The mother of Ajay Simpson came to court Thursday anxious to hear if a 14-year-old boy who was charged with the first-degree murder of her son, after carrying out an execution-style shooting, would be found guilty.

An hour later, she was in tears after the judge found the boy guilty of the lesser charge of second-degree murder.

“I want people to see the actual video so people can see how this person hunted my son down, and to show how the justice system failed,” said Simpson’s mother, who is too afraid to give her name given what happened to her son.

The now-16-year-old, whose identity is covered by a publication ban under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA), was tried by judge alone last month. The boy tried to plead guilty to second-degree murder at the onset of his trial but the Crown rejected that plea, arguing the murder was planned and deliberate.

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Superior Court Justice Peter Bawden said that while he was satisfied the teenager was prepared to fire at a group of strangers in a public place, he was not satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that the killing was planned and deliberate.

“It is possible he spontaneously decided to kill Ajay Simpson during the course of a neighbourhood shooting,” Bawden told court.

View image in full screen Ajay Simpson’s mother and her two sisters stand outside court. His mother requested anonymity over concerns of retaliation. Global News

It was almost midnight on June 24, 2024, when a stolen Acura sedan drove around three apartment buildings on Falstaff Avenue in North York.

When circling the complex, the Acura passed a group of residents gathered near a gazebo at the centre of the property. The Acura then made a second circle around the complex and stopped. Seconds later, four men exited the vehicle at the same time, wearing masks and gloves, armed with loaded handguns.

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The men ran towards the gazebo and began to fire shots. People in the gazebo fled. The teen was one of the shooters. He exited from the front passenger seat and ran ahead of the others. While the other three shooters stopped close to the car and quickly returned, the 14-year-old continued to run into the complex.

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As he ran past 40 Falstaff Ave., the 14-year-old saw Simpson riding an electric scooter on a nearby pathway. The boy immediately changed direction and ran towards Simpson firing.

Once Simpson realized he was being targeted, he threw down the scooter and ran for his life. The boy chased him across the courtyard. When it appeared Simpson might escape, the 14-year-old slowed, took aim and fired before the victim fell to the ground.

The boy then approached Simpson who lay helpless on the ground, and at close range, fired five shots. The boy then returned to the waiting Acura and fled with the other shooters.

The judge agreed with the Crown’s theory that a fair bit of planning went into the shooting that night, saying the vehicle had been stolen 10 days earlier, and the men had to obtain firearms, ammunition, gloves and masks.

“The difficulty is the very same preparation might reasonably have been undertaken for the purpose of committing a reckless discharge of firearms,” said Bawden. “There is no evidence a murder was contemplated when the planning was made.”

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Bawden said the Crown’s theory was that when the 14-year-old boy saw Simpson, it was at that moment he began to make plans to kill him. “While I find that’s possible, I can’t find any evidence to support it. The most that can be said is that the 14-year-old saw a group of potential victims in the gazebo at 11:54 p.m. and at 11:56 p.m., he murdered one of them.”

Bawden relied on extensive video shown in court to explain why he found that the 14-year-old did not know where Simpson was until after he rounded the corner, after running out of the Acura. “If he had a plan to kill, he likely would have taken a more direct route. I’m satisfied when he rounded the corner, he saw Simpson, likely the closest person and likely the only one he was going to catch. It was on this basis alone that the 14-year-old randomly selected his victim.”

Bawden found that the 14-year-old became involved in a plan to shoot up a neighbourhood but said it appeared that his plan to kill a randomly selected victim came even as a surprise to his accomplices, who appeared anxious to leave in the Acura.

Furthermore, the judge found that the fact that Simpson’s killer was only 14 years old meant he had a reduced capacity for moral judgment.

“An important element of deliberation is the ability to consider the moral consequences of carrying out a planned murder,” said Bawden. The evidence, he said, showed that the 14-year-old acted impulsively, noting that he ran into the line of fire of the other shooters, held the firearm in his bare right hand, and it appeared he did not inform his accomplices about his intention to perform a murder which delayed their escape and could have made them liable for murder.

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“When considered together with other evidence suggesting a lack of judgment and situational awareness, it lends support to the defence position that the killing was spontaneous and the product of immature thinking,” Bawden concluded.

After the judgment was finished, Bawden turned and spoke to the family of Simpson who sat quietly in the courtroom.

“I am always dissatisfied when I come into court on a matter that is emotional. I read out a legal judgment that is dry and it really misses the mark. I really hope that you will not take my verdict today as any failure on the part of anybody or anything in the justice system in terms of what happened,” said Bawden.

Bawden then explained, as he had written in his judgment, why he believes in many cases, judges and juries have convicted people of first-degree murder and “gotten it wrong,” resulting in the Court of Appeal overturning the convictions.

“That’s not a failure on anybody’s part and it surely doesn’t diminish the significance of Ajay’s death,” said Bawden.

Simpson’s mother said her son was a new father to a three-month-old baby girl and had just been hired by the City of Toronto when he was murdered two years ago.

“This 14-year-old, he will get a chance to come back out, walk as if nothing happened,” said Simpson’s aunt. The family is calling for reforms to the YCJA, saying the sentences should be stiffer and identities of youth should not be protected by publication bans.

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The maximum youth sentence for second-degree murder is seven years, with a maximum of four being spent in custody. The remaining three years are to be spent supervised in the community. The Crown has indicated it intends to seek an adult sentence.

A sentencing hearing has yet to be scheduled. The defence has asked for a detailed pre-sentence report looking into the shooter’s background and whether there are any other issues at play.