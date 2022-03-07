Menu

Crime

Lindsay man arrested after multiple thefts at same Kent Street West business: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 7, 2022 1:05 pm
Police in Lindsay arrested a man wanted in connection with multiple thefts at the same business. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay arrested a man wanted in connection with multiple thefts at the same business. Global News Peterborough file

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces 16 charges in relation to multiple theft incidents at a business in the city.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, on Sunday around 3:40 p.m., officers responded to a reported theft in progress at a Kent Street West business. Police say a man was concealing items in a reusable shopping bag and placing them in his cart. He then proceed to exit, taking the items from the cart and leaving without paying.

Read more: Lindsay man arrested with loaded firearm, stolen property, police say

The suspect was located and arrested as he exited the store.

Police say the man was wanted in relation to multiple ongoing theft investigations at the same business during the month of January.

Jamie Procter, 46, of Lindsay, was charged with four counts each of theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and eight counts of failure to comply with an undertaking.

He was held in custody and is scheduled for a bail hearing in court in Lindsay.

Click to play video: 'Tips for combating business crime' Tips for combating business crime
