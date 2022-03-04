Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Lindsay man arrested with loaded firearm, stolen property: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 4, 2022 11:04 am
Police arrested a Lindsay man found in possession of stolen property and a loaded firearm on March 3, 2022. View image in full screen
Police arrested a Lindsay man found in possession of stolen property and a loaded firearm on March 3, 2022. File

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces firearm and theft charges following an incident at a business in Lindsay on Thursday afternoon.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 1:10 p.m., officers responded to a reported theft at a Kent Street West business where staff reported three individuals had been in the store for a “lengthy period of time.” One of the individuals reportedly concealed items in his jacket and left without paying.

Read more: Toronto man charged with attempted murder following Jan. 30 shooting in Lindsay, police say

Officers located the individuals and one was found in possession of stolen property and a loaded firearm.

Trending Stories

Randy Laughlin, 33, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with five firearm possession-related charges, carrying a firearm in a careless manner, failure to comply with probation and seven counts of firearm or ammunition possession contrary to a prohibition order.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Friday, police said.

Click to play video: 'A Toronto man has been sentenced to 5 years in prison for fatally shooting a 15-year-old boy in 2020' A Toronto man has been sentenced to 5 years in prison for fatally shooting a 15-year-old boy in 2020
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Theft tagKawartha Lakes taglindsay tagFirearm tagCity of Kawartha Lakes Police Service tagLoaded Firearm tagKent Street West tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers