Lindsay man arrested with loaded firearm, stolen property: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces firearm and theft charges following an incident at a business in Lindsay on Thursday afternoon.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 1:10 p.m., officers responded to a reported theft at a Kent Street West business where staff reported three individuals had been in the store for a “lengthy period of time.” One of the individuals reportedly concealed items in his jacket and left without paying.

Officers located the individuals and one was found in possession of stolen property and a loaded firearm.

Randy Laughlin, 33, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with five firearm possession-related charges, carrying a firearm in a careless manner, failure to comply with probation and seven counts of firearm or ammunition possession contrary to a prohibition order.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Friday, police said.