COVID-19: HKPR reports death in Northumberland, outbreaks over at Cobourg, Campbellford hospitals

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit has reported another COVID-19 death, 47 new lab-confirmed cases and lifted three outbreaks over the weekend, according to data released on Monday morning.

The regional health unit’s dashboard as of 11:20 a.m. reported the following case data:

Deaths: 106 — one more since the March 4 update with a death reported in Northumberland County. Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, the health unit has reported 77 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 28 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

New lab-confirmed cases: 47 since the March 4 update — 23 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 21 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 96 — down from 109 reported on March 4. Among the 96 active cases are 53 in the Kawarthas, 3 in Northumberland County and five in Haliburton County. The health unit notes that due to changes in provincial testing guidelines, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Hospitalized cases: Seven cases are currently in hospital — unchanged since March 4. One of the cases is listed as receiving care in an intensive care unit (unchanged). There have been 188 cumulative hospitalized cases (unchanged) since the pandemic was declared, including 97 in the Kawarthas, 81 in Northumberland County and 10 in Haliburton County. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported three patients as of noon Monday (three less) with two identifying COVID-19 as the primary cause of admission (one less). The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, intensive care unit admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: 7,203 since the pandemic’s beginning — two pending with 3,577 in the Kawarthas, 3,211 in Northumberland County and 413 in Haliburton County.

Resolved cases: 7,014 — an additional 62 since March 4. The resolved cases make up approximately 97.4 per cent of all cases.

Rapid-antigen tests: The Ontario government says free rapid antigen tests will be made available at select grocery stores and pharmacies. For other community eligibility, visit the government’s website.

Vaccination: The health unit’s latest vaccination rate data was released Feb. 28 and can be found in this Global News Peterborough article. Walk-in vaccination clinics are open for all hours for anyone aged five and older looking for a first, second or booster dose at immunization clinics in Cobourg, Lindsay, Colborne, Minden, Fenelon Falls, Brighton and Campbellford.

In-house clinics at the health unit’s offices in Lindsay and Port Hope will open Friday, March 4, and run over the next few weeks on Fridays and Saturdays. More details can be found in this Global News Peterborough article.

Appointments can also be booked via the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). A list of dates and times is available on the health unit’s website.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” No new outbreaks were reported over the weekend.

Three outbreaks were declared resolved: Extendicare Cobourg (declared Feb. 18), Campbellford Memorial Hospital (declared Feb. 1 on medical wing of inpatient unit) and Northumberland Hills Hospital (declared Feb. 10 on 1A rehab unit).

There are three active outbreaks as of Monday morning (unless noted, case details were unavailable):

Home for Special Care — Eastside Lodge in Lindsay: Declared March 2.

in Lindsay: Declared March 2. Island Park Retirement Residence in Campbellford: Declared Feb. 14. On Friday morning, the home reported four active cases (two residents and two staff), down from nine active cases (seven residents and two staff members) reported on Tuesday.

in Campbellford: Declared Feb. 14. On Friday morning, the home reported four active cases (two residents and two staff), down from nine active cases (seven residents and two staff members) reported on Tuesday. Central East Correctional Centre: Declared Jan. 17. Outbreaks were declared on “multiple units.” The province on March 2 reported 36 active cases among inmates — up from 31 on March 2. At its peak, there were 269 cases reported on Jan. 31.

