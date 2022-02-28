COVID-19: HKPR active cases drop to 103, new hospitalized cases in Northumberland, Haliburton

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit has reported 46 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, according to data released early Monday afternoon.

The regional health unit’s dashboard as of 1:30 p.m. reported the following case data:

Deaths: 104 — unchanged since the Friday, Feb. 25 update. Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, the health unit has reported 77 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 26 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

New lab-confirmed cases: 46 since Friday’s update — 27 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 18 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 103 — down 139 reported on Feb. 25 — which includes 56 in the Kawarthas, 45 in Northumberland County and five in Haliburton County. The health unit notes that due to changes in provincial testing guidelines, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Hospitalized cases: Two cases are currently in hospital — one more since Feb. 25. One of the cases is listed as receiving care in an intensive care unit — unchanged. There have been 177 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic was declared, including 94 in the Kawarthas, 76 in Northumberland County (one more) and seven in Haliburton County (one more). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports four patients as of noon Monday (down by one since Feb. 25) with one identifying COVID-19 as the primary cause of admission (unchanged). The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, intensive care unit admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: 7,048 since the pandemic’s beginning — three pending with 3,500 in the Kawarthas, 3,143 in Northumberland County and 402 in Haliburton County.

Resolved cases: 6,854 — an additional 87 since Feb. 25. The resolved cases make up approximately 97.2 per cent of all cases.

Testing: The COVID-19 assessment centre is now back operating out of Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay.

Rapid-antigen tests: The Ontario government says free rapid antigen tests will be made available at select grocery stores and pharmacies. For other community eligibility, visit the government’s website.

Vaccination

The health unit’s latest vaccination rate data was released Monday:

Eligible residents (age five and older): 85.8 per cent with one dose; 82.8 per cent with two doses.

85.8 per cent with one dose; 82.8 per cent with two doses. Adults (age 18 and older): 89 per cent with one dose; 87.3 per cent with two doses; 60.7 per cent with three doses.

89 per cent with one dose; 87.3 per cent with two doses; 60.7 per cent with three doses. Doses administered: 158,728 first doses, 152,688 second doses and 98,846 third doses.

Walk-in vaccination clinics are open for all hours for anyone aged five and older looking for a first, second or booster dose at immunization clinics in Cobourg, Lindsay, Colborne, Minden, Fenelon Falls, Brighton and Campbellford.

In-house clinics at the health unit’s offices in Lindsay and Port Hope will open Friday, March 4 and run over the next few weeks on Fridays and Saturdays. More details can be found in this Global News Peterborough article.

Appointments can also be booked via the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). A list of dates and times is available on the health unit’s website.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” No new outbreaks were reported over the weekend. An outbreak declared Feb. 4 at Frost Manor long-term care in Lindsay was reported resolved.

Active outbreaks Monday afternoon (unless noted, case details unavailable):

Extendicare Cobourg: Declared Feb. 18

Declared Feb. 18 Campbellford Memorial Hospital: As of Feb. 18, there were eight confirmed patient cases on the medical wing of the inpatient unit.

As of Feb. 18, there were eight confirmed patient cases on the medical wing of the inpatient unit. Island Park Retirement Residence in Campbellford: Declared Feb. 14. On Feb. 25, the home reported nine active cases (seven residents and two staff members). There were two resident cases on Feb. 18.

in Campbellford: Declared Feb. 14. On Feb. 25, the home reported nine active cases (seven residents and two staff members). There were two resident cases on Feb. 18. Two outbreaks at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg: Declared Feb. 14 in the 1B restorative unit and declared Feb. 10 on the 1A rehab unit.

in Cobourg: Declared Feb. 14 in the 1B restorative unit and declared Feb. 10 on the 1A rehab unit. Central East Correctional Centre: Declared Jan. 17. Outbreaks were declared on “multiple units.” The province on Feb. 24 reported 20 active cases among inmates. At its peak, there were 269 cases reported on Jan. 31.

