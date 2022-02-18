COVID-19 assessment centre to return to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay

Send this page to someone via email

Ross Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 assessment centre in Lindsay will once again be operating out of the hospital starting on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

The centre — which provides COVID-19 testing and clinical assessments — had been operating at the Victoria Park Armoury in Lindsay since Jan. 11.

COVID-19 tests are by appointment only Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m to 4 p.m. (excluding statutory holidays). To book an appointment, call 705-328-6217.

The hospital said due to demand, there may be a delay in getting through or leaving a message.

“Please continue trying, and refrain from leaving multiple voicemail messages. You will receive a call back within 1-2 business days,” the hospital stated.

The Lindsay hospital said since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, it has conducted more than 60,000 COVID-19 tests.

The assessment centre also offers clinical assessments. On-site health care professionals can provide an assessment if your COVID-19 symptoms are getting worse, but are not severe enough to require an emergency department visit.

Paxlovid

The hospital is also finalizing a plan for the centre to have access to Paxlovid, the Health Canada-approved antiviral drug that treats adults with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk of progressing to serious disease, including hospitalization or death.

Individuals seeking a clinical assessment can book an appointment through the same phone number 705-328-6217.

