Here are Ontario’s loosened restrictions, capacity limits as of Feb. 17

Ontario has moved up the timeline for its next phase of reopening citing improvements in COVID-19 public health indicators such as a decline in hospitalizations, cases, test positivity and the waste water signal.

The province announced Ontario would move into the next phase four days ahead of schedule. This includes increasing or removing capacity limits in several settings.

The following restrictions have been loosened and are now in effect as of Thursday, Feb. 17 at 12:01 a.m.:

Increased social gathering limits to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors

Increased organized public event limits to 50 people indoors, with no limit outdoors

Capacity limits have been removed in the following indoor public settings where proof of vaccination is required:

Restaurants, bars and other food or drink establishments without dance facilities;

Non-spectator areas of sports and recreational fitness facilities, including gyms;

Cinemas;

Meeting and event spaces, including conference centres or convention centres;

Casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments;

Indoor areas of settings that choose to opt-in to proof of vaccination requirements.

50 per cent of the usual seating capacity is now allowed for concert venues and theatres.

Increased indoor capacity limits to 25 per cent in the remaining higher-risk settings where proof of vaccination is required, including nightclubs, restaurants where there is dancing, as well as bathhouses and sex clubs.

Increased capacity limits for indoor weddings, funerals or religious services, rites, or ceremonies to the number of people who can maintain two metres of physical distance. Capacity limits are removed if the location opts-in to use proof of vaccination or if the service, rite, or ceremony is occurring outdoors.

As well, capacity limits in grocery stores, pharmacies, retail and shopping malls are limited to the number of people who can maintain two metres of physical distancing.

Meanwhile, on March 1 the proof of vaccination system is being scrapped and will be voluntary only.

Capacity limits in all indoor public settings will also be eliminated.

However, masking will remain in place until further notice.