Premier Doug Ford set to make announcement Monday morning

Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to make an announcement Monday morning.

The premier will be joined by Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore.

The announcement is set for 9:30 a.m.

Ford made comments last week at a press conference on removing “almost all restrictions” when he declared a state of emergency for Ontario amid convoy protests at the land border in Windsor and in Ottawa.

Moore also indicated last week that he is working on a review of all public health measures currently in place, including mask mandates and the proof of vaccination system.

