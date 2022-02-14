Menu

Canada

Premier Doug Ford set to make announcement Monday morning

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 14, 2022 8:42 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario declares state of emergency amid ongoing protests' Ontario declares state of emergency amid ongoing protests
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario declares state of emergency amid ongoing protests. Matthew Bingley reports.

Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to make an announcement Monday morning.

The premier will be joined by Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore.

The announcement is set for 9:30 a.m.

Read more: Ontario on track to remove ‘almost all restrictions’ on businesses ‘very soon,’ Doug Ford says

Ford made comments last week at a press conference on removing “almost all restrictions” when he declared a state of emergency for Ontario amid convoy protests at the land border in Windsor and in Ottawa.

Moore also indicated last week that he is working on a review of all public health measures currently in place, including mask mandates and the proof of vaccination system.

Global News will livestream the announcement here.

