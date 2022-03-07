Vaudreuil-Dorion issues boil water notice after major water main break

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Vaudreuil-Dorion has issued an extensive boil water advisory early Monday after a major water main break.

Residents in the area, located off the western tip of the Island of Montreal, are asked to limit their drinking water consumption as much as possible to “ensure a minimum supply for essential needs.”

In a statement, the city says water must be boiled for at least one minute before consumption until further notice.

The advisory is in effect for more than 300 streets in the Vaudreuil sector, including for major arteries such as St-Charles Avenue.

A full list of streets under the boil water advisory can be found on the city’s website.

