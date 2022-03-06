London Lightning make use of big second half to improve to 3-0

Send this page to someone via email

With 6:24 to go in the first quarter of their first game at Budweiser Gardens in almost two years the London Lightning found themselves down 27-4.

But as the clock ran down to end the game it was the Lightning who owned the big lead 104-90 as they secured their third victory in three games in the 2022 National Basketball League of Canada season.

Despite the visiting K-W Titans building an early 23-point lead and then pushing back in front by 20 in the second quarter, London came out of the locker room after the intermission and outscored the Titans 65-40 in the second half.

The Lightning took advantage of K-W turnovers throughout the game, racking up 33 points that way.

Cameron Forte was a single rebound shy of his third consecutive double-double to begin the year but he led all scorers with 32 points and still pulled down nine rebounds.

Forte hit 14 of his 19 attempts from the floor and was a perfect 4-for-4 from the free throw line.

He is second to Billy White of the Windsor Express in average points per game in the league. White is averaging 27 points and Forte 26.

Forte is number one in shooting percentage at a whopping 70.6 percent and in rebounds with an average of 13.3 per game.

Terry Thomas had 21 points for London off the bench. Jaylon Tate had 15 points for the Lightning. Chris Jones had a game-high eight assists.

Joel Kindred and Chad Frazier each had 19 points for the Titans to lead them in scoring.

London sits alone atop the NBLC standings. They are two games ahead of K-W and two and a half up on Windsor.

The Lightning will face their first opponent from The Basketball League on Sunday, Mar. 5 when they welcome the Lansing Pharoahs to Budweiser Gardens at 2 pm.

Lansing was beaten 120-93 by the Sudbury Five on Saturday for the Five’s first win of the season.

The NBLC is playing crossover games with the TBL through their 2022 schedule. Lansing’s first four are against NBLC clubs.

So far the Pharoahs are 0-2.