Doug Plumb back as head coach of the London Lightning

The London Lightning announced on Wednesday afternoon that Doug Plumb would be returning as their head coach for an NBL Canada season set to start on February 5, 2022.

Plumb joined the Lightning prior to the 2019-20 season as head coach and had the team sitting with a 15-8 record when the regular season was paused and eventually cancelled due to the COViD-19 pandemic.

He had been with the Lightning prior to that as an assistant coach and head scout when London captured the 2017 NBL Canada League championship under Kyle Julius.

Plumb took an opportunity with the St. John’s Edge the following season as an assistant coach and was eventually elevated to head coach of the Edge in 2018.

“I’m excited to be back in the Forest City, said Plumb. “It has been a challenging two years for everyone and we hope to bring some joy and normalcy back to everyone’s lives as we chase a championship and finish what we started.”

Plumb played at Minnesota State before finishing out his College and University career at the University of British Columbia. He also played professionally in Europe.

The NBL Canada will have a different look when play resumes in 2022. None of the Atlantic Canada teams will be participating leaving the league with only four Ontario-based franchises. The Lightning are joined by the Sudbury 705, the Kitchener-Waterloo Titans and the Windsor Express.

A partnership was created with The Basketball League which plans to have teams in 48 U.S. cities this season and several cross-over games will be played between the NBL clubs and TBL teams.

London’s schedule will see them match up against the Lansing Pharoahs, the Syracuse Stallions, the Albany Patroons and the Flint United.

The 2022 regular season will run to the end of April with the results of all cross-over games counting in the standings for both leagues.

