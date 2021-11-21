London Knights knock off Kitchener with second win over the Rangers in 24 hours

A five-point game, a four-point game, a first OHL goal and a first OHL victory made for a memorable afternoon for the London Knights in a 4-1 win over the Rangers in Kitchener on Sunday afternoon.

Sean McGurn had a goal and four assists for London, Luke Evangelista had a goal and three assists, Connor Federkow scored his first goal and rookie goaltender Owen Flores earned his first win in his first start with 27 saves for the Knights.

The game sat tight into the second period tied 1-1 when two goals by London 12 seconds apart put the Knights ahead 3-1.

Evangelista found Tonio Stranges on a power play and Stranges ripped home his fourth goal of the season for the Knights. A dozen seconds later, defenceman Connor Federkow wristed in his first goal in the Ontario Hockey League and London led by a pair.

Evangelista helped to stretch that lead later in the period as he was stopped on a breakaway by Pavel Cajan but kept digging at the side of the Ranger net until he got the puck loose. Then the Oakville, Ont., native fed the puck to Sean McGurn in the slot and McGurn scored his fourth of the year. London led by three going to the third period.

Gerard Keane’s second goal of the season got the scoring started just two minutes and 10 seconds into the game and allowed London to pick up where they left off less than 24 hours before.

It also kept a snowball rolling in the wrong direction for the Rangers. After building a 4-0 lead at home to Saginaw on Nov. 19, Keane’s goal was the 11th straight allowed by Kitchener over three games.

Francesco Pinelli put a skate in front of that snowball when he willed a puck into the Knight net at 13:41. Pinelli took a pass in front and whacked it twice to get it across the line.

Both teams cashed in on third-period power plays as Colton Smith of the Knights took over the OHL rookie goal-scoring lead with his 10th of the year. Rangers rookie Mitch Martin converted a pass in front of the London net less than four minutes later and then Reid Valade hammered a one-timer past Flores with 3:04 to go in regulation.

Kitchener tried to make use of a final man advantage by pulling their goalie but Evangelista put the final touch on the score with an empty-net goal to give him eight points against the Rangers in less than 24 hours.

London will continue four consecutive games on the road on Wednesday in Windsor, Ont.

Teddy Bear Toss less than two weeks away

The Teddy Bear Toss will be back at Budweiser Gardens on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. against the Sarnia Sting. This will be the 20th Teddy Bear Toss in London Knights history. Everyone has brought down stuffed toys from the stands at the London Ice House in 2001 and then Budweiser Gardens every season after that and every event has benefitted the Salvation Army.

The Knights record for bears is 10,671 set in 2012 when Seth Griffith scored the Teddy Bear Toss goal.

Read more: Western Mustangs win the 113th Yates Cup

Van Loon switches teams

Former London Jr. Knights forward Liam Van Loon took a hop and a step east from the Hamilton Bulldogs to the Niagara IceDogs. The overager was acquired by Niagara on Nov. 18 for an eighth-round pick in 2024.

“Liam brings an exciting, fast-paced playing style and moves incredibly well and is very detailed,” said IceDogs general manager Joey Burke. “He is a guy who can play in all situations, who has a high level of smarts and skill.”

Van Loon played on a Jr. Knights team with Ryan Suzuki and was a high-end sprinter while attending Catholic Central High School in London, Ont.

Read more: Knights goaltender Brett Brochu back in the net intent on being even better

Up next

The Knights four-game road trip will continue on Wednesday in Windsor. Last time London met the Spitfires, Colton Smith scored the game-winner in an eight-round shootout against his father’s old team. D.J. Smith was a coach with Windsor when they won back-to-back Memorial Cups in 2009 and 2010.

Windsor is coming off two games against the Flint Firebirds. They won the first 7-0 in Flint, Mich.

Coverage will begin at 6:30 on 980 CFPL, at http://www.980cfpl.ca and on the Radioplayer Canada app.

The Knights will not return home until Dec. 3 against the Erie Otters.

Budweiser Gardens is hosting the 2021 Canadian Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 29.

