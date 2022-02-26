SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

London Lightning pick up second win in second game

By Mike Stubbs 980 CFPL
Posted February 26, 2022 10:51 pm

Cameron Forte recorded his second double-double in his second game as the London Lightning earned their second victory of the young 2022 NBL Canada season.

London went to Windsor and knocked off the winless Express 115-92 on Saturday night.

Forte had 20 points and 14 rebounds in just 25 minutes played for the Lightning.

Chris Jones led London with 24 points. Jermaine Haley scored 21.

Terry Thomas came off the bench for London and contributed 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting. Thomas was also 2-for-3 from three point range.

In all, the Lightning shot 50 per cent from the floor and limited Windsor to 41.1 per cent shooting.

The teams got off to slow starts offensively in the game. London led just 19-18 after the first quarter but the Lightning caught fire in the second quarter as they scored 37 and took a 53-37 lead into the locker room at half time.

Express forward Jachai Taylor had a big night on the other side of the court with 29 points and 13 rebounds.

Windsor dropped their first game of the year 113-108 to the Sudbury Five. The Lightning went to Kitchener-Waterloo and knocked off the Titans 110-108.

Next up for London will be their home opener on Mar. 5 in a rematch with the K-W Titans at 7 pm at Budweiser Gardens.

Following that game the Lightning will play an opponent from The Basketball League for the first time this year as they host the Lansing Pharoahs on Mar. 6 at 2 pm.

Since the NBL of Canada has just four teams participating in 2022, an agreement was reached to play cross-over games with The Basketball League which is based entirely in the United States.

So far NBL teams hold a 2-1 edge over TBL teams.

The Lightning are alone in first place in the league standings with a 2-0 record. The Titans are next at 1-1. Sudbury sits third at 1-2 and Windsor finds themselves fourth out of the four teams at 0-2.

