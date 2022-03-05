Strong wind gusts expected to hit Toronto Sunday: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto, warning that “strong wind gusts” are expected to hit the area on Sunday.

The agency issued the statement Saturday afternoon, saying strong southwest winds will develop late Sunday morning or early Sunday afternoon as a cold front moves through southern Ontario.

The agency said strong wind gusts between 80 to 90 kilometres an hour are expected.

“Thunderstorms developing along this cold front may bring localized wind gusts in excess of 100 km/h,” the statement reads.

According to Environment Canada, widespread power outages are possible.

