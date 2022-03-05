Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Environment Canada warns of winter weather, snow, freezing rain in northern Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 5, 2022 11:40 am
STUPARYK 12/13/2000 Train at North Bay -late at coming up from Toronto on Monday night. View image in full screen
STUPARYK 12/13/2000 Train at North Bay -late at coming up from Toronto on Monday night. Getty Images

Northern Ontario is being told to brace for stormy winter conditions this weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a series of weather alerts and warnings for the region and people are advised to be mindful of potentially difficult travel conditions.

Read more: Toronto snow clearing effort continues 5 days after massive storm

Winter storm warnings are in effect for the Timmins, Wawa and Chapleau areas, with between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow expected between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

Trending Stories

Snow is expected to move from west to east and the weather agency says it may mix with freezing rain on Saturday night.

There are freezing rain warnings, meanwhile, for Greater Sudbury, Elliot Lake, North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Manitoulin and Kirkland Lake expected to start Saturday evening.

Story continues below advertisement

Areas around Hearst and parts of the Thunder Bay area are being warned of heavy snowfall.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Environment Canada tagWeather tagWinter weather tagSudbury tagThunder Bay tagNorthern Ontario tagNorth Bay tagTimmins tagWawa tagweather winter Environment Canada tagwinter weather northern Ontario tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers