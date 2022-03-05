Environment Canada warns of winter weather, snow, freezing rain in northern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Northern Ontario is being told to brace for stormy winter conditions this weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a series of weather alerts and warnings for the region and people are advised to be mindful of potentially difficult travel conditions.

Winter storm warnings are in effect for the Timmins, Wawa and Chapleau areas, with between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow expected between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

Snow is expected to move from west to east and the weather agency says it may mix with freezing rain on Saturday night.

There are freezing rain warnings, meanwhile, for Greater Sudbury, Elliot Lake, North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Manitoulin and Kirkland Lake expected to start Saturday evening.

Areas around Hearst and parts of the Thunder Bay area are being warned of heavy snowfall.