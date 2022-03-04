Okanagan towns, cities support Ukraine with flags raised, blue and yellow lights glowing

Send this page to someone via email

Okanagan towns and cities are being adorned in blue and yellow as support for Ukraine in its war with Russia builds.

People across the Central Okanagan, which as of the 2016 census had roughly nine per cent of its population with Ukrainian roots, have been rallying and raising funds for the embattled nation and now local bodies of government have followed suit.

In Kelowna, the Ukrainian flag will be on display Monday in city council chambers and visible during council meetings for an undetermined period of time.

“This is the first time a national flag other than Canada’s has been on display at a council meeting,” the city’s Tom Wilson said in an email.

The flag is going up as a result of a request from the Ukrainian Cultural Society. A representative contacted the Mayor’s office about see how the city might show support for Ukraine and they landed on this approach.

On Monday, Mayor Colin Basran will also comment on the invasion of Ukraine at the start of the meeting and have a photo taken with members of the Ukrainian Cultural Society, which will be shared on social media.

While the Sails statue at the entry of City Park has often been used for a colourful show of support, it’s not possible to do at this time of year because the water needs to be flowing to keep the high-intensity lights cooled.

Peachland, however, is taking the chance to light up with support. Two trees will be lit up yellow and blue in its city park.

“One of the staff mentioned it would be nice to acknowledge that we support the people of Ukraine, but that’s a political decision so I turned it over to the mayor and she chatted with people, and we implemented it very quickly,” Joe Creron, Peachland’s interim CAO said.

Town worker George Edward Cain was the employee with the idea and said that it was just a natural fit for a town that has such a significant population with Ukrainian roots – they already leave Christmas lights up a little longer to accommodate the Ukrainian community’s later holiday.

“For Canada Day we put up lights, and to support Paris, France we put up blue and white It’s something that the city does play around with, so I thought, we could do that,” he said.

Rallies in support of Ukraine will take place Sunday in Kelowna at 2 p.m. at the Harvey Avenue pedestrian overpass at the Parkinson Recreation Centre. The mayor will be at that event making a statement.

There will also be a rally in Penticton on Saturday at noon at the corner of Warren Avenue and Main Street.

The City of Vernon held a special ceremony outside of its city hall where a Ukrainian flag was unveiled.

“We stand alongside you, offering our thoughts and prayers for this tragic violence to end,” said Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming.

“On behalf of our council, we are honoured to fly the Ukrainian flag.”

