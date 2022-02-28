Hundreds gather in Kelowna, B.C., for Ukraine rally

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of people gathered in Kelowna on Sunday to show support for Ukraine.

Blue and yellow flags filled the space in front of City Hall while participants sang national anthems and chanted messages of solidarity for Eastern European country.

“I am not of Ukrainian decent, but I am feeling so helpless and horrified by it. And I thought at the very least I could donate and support this rally because it is just so hard,” said Kelowna Resident, Shelley Adamson.

Yuri Rassokhin is from Ukraine and attended Sunday’s rally. He says that the unfolding events have left him feeling ‘overwhelmed’ and ‘helpless’.

“It is a horrible event that doesn’t leave anyone feeling good and I am honestly so overwhelmed by feelings,” said Rassokhin.

Rassokhin says his family and friends who are still in the Ukraine are safe for now, and he has been talking with them on a daily basis.

“My parents have moved to more of the Western side of the country but I still have lost of friends who are hiding in bomb shelters like the subway,” said Rassokhin.

The event follows an impromptu rally for Ukraine on Thursday, organized by Denys Storozhuk of Kelowna.

Storozhuk told Global News on Saturday that he planned the rally to show solidarity for Ukraine, and to show people in the Okanagan that being present can be comforting for those distressed by Russia’s invasion.

Ukraine supporters are calling on governments to do more and for individuals to donate to the Ukrainian Canadian Congress for Humanitarian Aid.

