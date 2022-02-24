SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Okanagan man organizing support rally in response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 24, 2022 5:37 pm
Russia-Ukraine Crisis: What is Putin's end game?
WATCH: UBC Political Science Professor Allen Sens joined Jennifer Palma to talk about what Russia's aim is in Ukraine, and how the international community could fight back.

An Okanagan resident is organizing a support rally on Thursday afternoon in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Denys Storozhuk says the gathering will take place in Kelowna at 4 p.m., in front of City Hall.

Storozhuk said he got the idea to hold a rally from his 19-year-old son after watching the invasion unfold Wednesday night.

“Everybody is shocked. My family is shocked. My friends and relatives in Ukraine … nobody expected … like everybody was thinking Putin was just bluffing in trying to push his agenda,” Storozhuk told Global News on Thursday.

“Nobody was really expecting it. Nobody was believing it would happen. And then the explosions started to go all over Ukraine.”

He added “when shells and missiles are coming, everybody is in danger. And, of course, what will happen next, that’s completely unpredictable.”

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ottawa will 'accelerate' visa applications, extensions for Ukrainians in Canada, Trudeau says
Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ottawa will ‘accelerate’ visa applications, extensions for Ukrainians in Canada, Trudeau says

Storozhuk said all are welcome to attend the rally.

Wearing a yellow baseball cap with Ukraine in blue on the front, Storozhuk says he’s worried about how much blood will be shed.

“I think Putin’s plan is pretty much blitzkrieg, as Hitler did,” he said. “(Putin) is expecting that with a few strikes and a little invasion here and there, Ukraine will just capitulate, and we’ll accept the government that he wants.

“It won’t happen.”

Storozhuk says he’s sure it’s going to be a long military operation, and that guerilla warfare will occur.

 

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Russian forces seize Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Ukrainian PM says
Russia-Ukraine conflict: Russian forces seize Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Ukrainian PM says

“It’s not like the Second World War, when Germany invaded Poland and Russia. It’s different. In this case, you cannot distinguish (Ukrainians from Russians).”

Storozhuk says he’s half Russian and half Ukrainian and that he speaks both languages. He was born in Ukraine, living in eastern Europe for 30 years, before emigrating to Canada 21 years ago.

“It’s pretty much the same people,” he said of the conflict.

Russian police detain hundreds at anti-war protests across the country
Russian police detain hundreds at anti-war protests across the country

On Thursday morning, Peter Bihun and his wife, Diana, intently listened to Canada’s condemnation of the invasion.

“Last night, watching those bombs come down scared me,” said Bihun, president of the Dolyna Ukrainian Cultural Society in Kelowna.

“We were almost afraid to get up this morning because we just didn’t want to see.”

What Peter and Diana were afraid to see was widespread bloodshed in the country they love so much.

“We didn’t want to see our country torn apart,” said Bihun, “and we didn’t want to watch people die.”

Freeland appeals to Ukrainian-Canadians amid Russian attack: 'Now is the time for us to be strong'
Freeland appeals to Ukrainian-Canadians amid Russian attack: ‘Now is the time for us to be strong’

 

