Putin says Russia will begin ‘special military operation’ in eastern Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a “special military operation” in eastern Ukraine, in what could be the long-feared beginning of war in Europe.

“The situation requires us to take decisive, swift action,” he said in a televised early morning speech Thursday as he authorized troops to enter Ukraine’s Donbas region.

Putin said the action comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine, adding Russia doesn’t have a goal to occupy Ukraine. He said the responsibility for bloodshed lies with the Ukrainian “regime.”

The Russian leader warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences they have never seen.”

Soon after Putin’s announcement, reporters on the ground in eastern Ukraine — including the separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk — said they could hear explosions nearby.

Big bang in Kramatorsk just now — Sarah Rainsford (@sarahrainsford) February 24, 2022

