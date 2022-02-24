Ukraine says missile strikes on Kyiv have resumed as Russian invasion enters 2nd day

Send this page to someone via email

Ukraine officials say Russian missile strikes have resumed on Kyiv Friday, as the military said it shot down a Russian aircraft over the capital in the second day of a full-scale invasion on the democratic country.

Loud blasts were heard in the early morning hours by people in Kyiv, according to officials and witness reports, as Ukrainian forces battled Russian invaders advancing toward the city.

U.S. and Ukrainian officials say Russia aims to capture Kyiv and topple the government, which Putin regards as a puppet of the United States. Russian troops seized the Chernobyl former nuclear power plant north of Kyiv as they advanced along the shortest route to Kyiv from Belarus to the north.

Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to the interior minister, told reporters Friday that missile strikes on the city had resumed, but did not provide further details.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the last time Kyiv had experienced such “horrific” missile strikes was in 1941 during the Second World War, when it was attacked by Nazi Germany.

“Ukraine defeated that evil and will defeat this one,” he said on Twitter.

Horrific Russian rocket strikes on Kyiv. Last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany. Ukraine defeated that evil and will defeat this one. Stop Putin. Isolate Russia. Severe all ties. Kick Russia out of everywhete. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 25, 2022

Herashchenko later confirmed a Russian aircraft had been shot down, causing the aircraft to crash into a residential building in Kyiv and set it on fire.

He said some of the loud bangs heard in the city were from the air defense system that shot the aircraft down.

No casualties have been reported.

🇷🇺 військові злочинці обстріляли мирні райони Києва.🇺🇦 ППО не дала долетіти двом смертельним подарункам "братів" до столиці.Зберігайте спокій,допомагайте один одному,отримуйте інформацію лише з офіційних джерел.https://t.co/isMCmS7367 pic.twitter.com/yY6b5ExbAa — ЗС УКРАЇНИ (@ArmedForcesUkr) February 25, 2022

Late Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the government had information that “subversive groups” were encroaching on the city, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Kyiv “could well be under siege.”

Zelenskyy vowed he would not leave the capital, even though he said Russia considers him their “number one target.”

“My family is the number two target,” he said. “They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state.”

“I will stay in the capital. My family is also in Ukraine.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine early Thursday morning, which has already resulted in over 100 Ukrainian deaths and hundreds of injuries.

Putin says Russia is carrying out “a special military operation” to stop the Ukrainian government from committing genocide against its own people — an accusation the West calls baseless. He also says Ukraine is an illegitimate state whose lands historically belong to Russia.

Western countries including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union, as well as Japan and Australia, imposed harsh new sanctions on major Russian banks and state-owned businesses in response.

NATO — whose eastern expansion Putin has fought against for years — said it is mobilizing extra defence forces on its eastern flank near Ukraine in response.

Zelenskyy ordered a full military mobilization to counter the Russian incursion, with the military bringing in weapons that could be picked up by citizens willing to join the fight. Martial law has also been declared throughout Ukraine.

