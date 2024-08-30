Man arrested for murder of couple missing from California nudist ranch

Police in California made a dramatic arrest late Thursday in connection with the disappearance of a couple and their small dog who were all reported missing from their home at a nudist community last week.
A spokesperson for the Redlands Police Department said investigators are “confident” the couple, Stephanie Menard, 73, and Daniel Menard, 79, are dead.
Their neighbour, 62-year-old Michael Sparks, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
On Friday, Redlands Police Department spokesperson Carl Baker said police could not initially find Sparks during a search of his home at Olive Dell Ranch, a family-friendly nudist resort in San Bernardino County. When officers used remote video equipment, they discovered Sparks underneath his home.
A tactical SWAT vehicle and battering ram were used to break into Sparks’ residence. He surrendered after lengthy negotiations and was arrested, police said. The home was severely damaged.
Baker told reporters investigators now believe the bodies of Stephanie and Daniel Menard are in the neighbour’s home. Officials said cadaver dogs will be deployed on Sparks’ property.
The couple’s dog, a white Shih Tzu named Cuddles, has also not been seen since his owners’ disappearance.
The Menards were reported missing nearly a week ago on Sunday. They were last seen at their home on Olive Dell Ranch around 10 a.m. local time the day prior.
Police said the couple’s vehicle was found near their home, and their personal belongings like their cellphones and Stephanie’s purse were discovered inside the Menard residence. There were no signs of any disturbance at the home.
Daniel Menard has been described by authorities as a person with diabetes and dementia.
Prior to the arrest on Thursday, police said they suspected foul play in the couple’s disappearance. Baker said a tip from a community member at the ranch led police to arrest the suspect.
Sparks has been booked at the West Valley Detention Center.
Further details surrounding the case, including a potential motive, are not known publicly.
