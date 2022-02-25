Canada to place sanctions on Putin for Russian invasion of Ukraine

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday that Canada will be placing sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Trudeau also said that Canada will be placing sanctions on Belarus, targetting 57 individuals, for aiding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Canada will also support Russia’s removal from the SWIFT banking system, Trudeau said, to exclude Russia from making transactions around the world.

“All options are on the table,” Trudeau said, referring to measures Canada will take against the invasion.

Trudeau’s announcement is the third set of sanctions against Russia that he said are “severe” and “co-ordinated.”

The U.S. also said Friday that it would place sanctions against Putin and Lavrov.