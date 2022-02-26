Kelowna to host solidarity rally in support of Ukraine on Sunday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Two days after organizing an impromptu rally for Ukraine on Thursday, Denys Storozhuk of Kelowna says he’s holding another gathering on Sunday.

The rally will take place in front of city hall in Kelowna at 2 p.m.

Storozhuk said around 70 people attended Thursday’s rally in front of city hall despite short notice that it was happening.

Read more: Okanagan man organizing support rally in response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

He’s hoping that by giving notice one day ahead, a larger crowd will attend on Sunday afternoon.

“We had more people turn out (Thursday) than I expected,” Storozhuk told Global News on Saturday afternoon. “There was basically no warning of the gathering — same as the attack on Ukraine.

Story continues below advertisement

“We had this idea a few hours before (the rally) and I was happy to see so many people come.”

0:41 People shelter in bowling alley in Cherkasy, Ukraine as Russia attacks People shelter in bowling alley in Cherkasy, Ukraine as Russia attacks

Storozhuk said reasons to attend Sunday’s rally include showing solidarity for Ukraine, and how being present can be comforting for those distressed by Russia’s invasion.

“We want to show to the world and Russia that Kelowna is for Ukraine,” he said.

Storozhuk also said they’re looking to start a fundraiser to help Ukraine.

1:45 Russia-Ukraine conflict: Toronto’s Ukrainian community calls for additional economic, diplomatic action Russia-Ukraine conflict: Toronto’s Ukrainian community calls for additional economic, diplomatic action

Elsewhere, in Vernon, a rally was slated to take place at the Ukrainian Orthdodox Church at 4 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

In Vancouver, a solidarity rally on Saturday afternoon drew a large crowd.

Organizer Pavlo Ponikarovskyi, who was raised in Ukraine, said he was still in shock to see images of his hometown of Kyiv under assault.

“They’re bombing the city where I grew up in,” he told Global News.

“For the last eight years it was just living next to the constant threat of war, but we were always just hoping they were not crazy enough to do a full-on invasion.”

— With files from Simon Little

2:17 Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ukraine supporters rally for third day in a row in Montreal Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ukraine supporters rally for third day in a row in Montreal