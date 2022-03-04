Durham police arrest driver of stolen car in Clarington after chopper chase

Send this page to someone via email

An Oshawa man is facing a slew of charges after an attempt to flee from police in a car with stolen plates Wednesday night.

Police say officers attempted to pull over and arrest the driver of a red Dodge Caravan in the Fundy Street and Quetico Court area in Oshawa just before 11:30 pm.

The driver fled, resulting in a police pursuit.

A police chopper in the area spotted the car and officers were able to arrest both the driver and a female passenger in Clarington.

A 36-year-old man from Oshawa is facing 31 charges, including failure to stop, while a 31-year-old woman was charged and released on an undertaking.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking those with any information to contact them.