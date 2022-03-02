Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Lethbridge man arrested, facing charges after stolen Jeep tracked: Grand Forks RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 2, 2022 7:34 pm
RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
RCMP say after the Jeep was tracked and RCMP vehicles surrounded it, the suspect tried driving through the two police cars, but was unsuccessful. File / Global News

A Lethbridge, Alta., man is facing multiple charges, say police, after a stolen Jeep was recovered in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

According to Grand Forks RCMP, Kyle Richard Pace, 32, was arrested on the morning of Monday, Feb. 28, after a business along the 2900 block of Central Avenue had been broken into.

“While the first officer was attending, Mounties were updated that a stolen 2021 Jeep Cherokee out of Cranbrook, B.C., was being tracked and showing to be in the same area,” police said in a press release.

Read more: Officer ‘dragged’ during incident involving stolen pickup in Burlington

A second officer arrived, but RCMP said it appeared the suspect fled just prior to police arriving just after 5:20 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Then came a call from dispatch, who said the Jeep was being tracked by Sirius XM.

The Jeep was tracked to a parking lot along the 7300 block of 6th Street, with officers swooping in and blocking the vehicle.

“The man refused to exit the vehicle initially, and Mounties began negotiating with him,” said police.

“At one point during the standoff, the man tried to drive through the two police cars that were blocking his exit but was unsuccessful.”

Click to play video: 'More than 200 stolen vehicles recovered in multi-jurisdiction police investigation' More than 200 stolen vehicles recovered in multi-jurisdiction police investigation
More than 200 stolen vehicles recovered in multi-jurisdiction police investigation – Jan 28, 2022

RCMP say after 20 minutes of negotiating, Pace exited the stolen Jeep and was taken into custody without further incident.

Trending Stories

Court documents show that Pace, from Lethbridge, has been charged with possession of stolen property, break and enter and flight from police.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say Cranbrook RCMP are also investigating, because the Jeep is alleged to have been stolen from there the previous night.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon man has semi-truck and trailers stolen and found' Saskatoon man has semi-truck and trailers stolen and found
Saskatoon man has semi-truck and trailers stolen and found – Feb 20, 2022

“This was an excellent, coordinated response by Grand Forks officers and their dispatch in successfully tracking and apprehending the suspect,” said detachment commander Sgt. Darryl Peppler.

“This had the potential to get out of hand, but the quick actions by officers prevented any harm to anyone or any further damage.”

Click to play video: 'Alberta RCMP discover chop shop, recovering hundreds of thousands in stolen vehicles' Alberta RCMP discover chop shop, recovering hundreds of thousands in stolen vehicles
Alberta RCMP discover chop shop, recovering hundreds of thousands in stolen vehicles – Dec 9, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagLethbridge tagStolen Vehicle tagBC Interior tagsouthern interior tagGrand Forks tagCranbrook tagGrand Forks RCMP tagStolen jeep tagGrand Forks BC tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers