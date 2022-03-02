Lethbridge man arrested, facing charges after stolen Jeep tracked: Grand Forks RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A Lethbridge, Alta., man is facing multiple charges, say police, after a stolen Jeep was recovered in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

According to Grand Forks RCMP, Kyle Richard Pace, 32, was arrested on the morning of Monday, Feb. 28, after a business along the 2900 block of Central Avenue had been broken into.

“While the first officer was attending, Mounties were updated that a stolen 2021 Jeep Cherokee out of Cranbrook, B.C., was being tracked and showing to be in the same area,” police said in a press release.

A second officer arrived, but RCMP said it appeared the suspect fled just prior to police arriving just after 5:20 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Then came a call from dispatch, who said the Jeep was being tracked by Sirius XM.

The Jeep was tracked to a parking lot along the 7300 block of 6th Street, with officers swooping in and blocking the vehicle.

“The man refused to exit the vehicle initially, and Mounties began negotiating with him,” said police.

“At one point during the standoff, the man tried to drive through the two police cars that were blocking his exit but was unsuccessful.”

1:56 More than 200 stolen vehicles recovered in multi-jurisdiction police investigation More than 200 stolen vehicles recovered in multi-jurisdiction police investigation – Jan 28, 2022

RCMP say after 20 minutes of negotiating, Pace exited the stolen Jeep and was taken into custody without further incident.

Court documents show that Pace, from Lethbridge, has been charged with possession of stolen property, break and enter and flight from police.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say Cranbrook RCMP are also investigating, because the Jeep is alleged to have been stolen from there the previous night.

2:02 Saskatoon man has semi-truck and trailers stolen and found Saskatoon man has semi-truck and trailers stolen and found – Feb 20, 2022

“This was an excellent, coordinated response by Grand Forks officers and their dispatch in successfully tracking and apprehending the suspect,” said detachment commander Sgt. Darryl Peppler.

“This had the potential to get out of hand, but the quick actions by officers prevented any harm to anyone or any further damage.”

1:58 Alberta RCMP discover chop shop, recovering hundreds of thousands in stolen vehicles Alberta RCMP discover chop shop, recovering hundreds of thousands in stolen vehicles – Dec 9, 2021