Crime

Officer ‘dragged’ during incident involving stolen pickup in Burlington

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 2, 2022 3:54 pm
The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) arrested and charged a suspect believed to be evading a police officer in a Burlington, Ont., incident on Feb. 28, 2022. View image in full screen
The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) arrested and charged a suspect believed to be evading a police officer in a Burlington, Ont., incident on Feb. 28, 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News

A man is facing charges for his participation in an incident that saw a police officer dragged by a truck in Burlington, Ont.

Halton Regional Police (HRPS) say the occurrence happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Monday connected with a stolen pickup investigation at a parking lot on Francis Road, south of Plains Road East and the QEW.

“The suspect resisted and set the truck in motion dragging the police officer a short distance. The officer suffered minor injuries,” an HRPS spokesperson said in a release.

Read more: Police suspect ‘foul play’ in case of Hamilton woman missing since early January

“The suspect’s truck also struck a cruiser and an uninvolved parked car during its escape.”

Trending Stories

Officers opted not to pursue the pickup after it fled the parking lot.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect was later identified and arrested at another location.

A 35-year-old man from Milton is facing four charges, including dangerous operation of a vehicle, assaulting a police officer and failure to stop.

Click to play video: 'Ford, Horwath clash over gas prices in Ontario' Ford, Horwath clash over gas prices in Ontario
