Officer ‘dragged’ during incident involving stolen pickup in Burlington

A man is facing charges for his participation in an incident that saw a police officer dragged by a truck in Burlington, Ont.

Halton Regional Police (HRPS) say the occurrence happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Monday connected with a stolen pickup investigation at a parking lot on Francis Road, south of Plains Road East and the QEW.

“The suspect resisted and set the truck in motion dragging the police officer a short distance. The officer suffered minor injuries,” an HRPS spokesperson said in a release.

“The suspect’s truck also struck a cruiser and an uninvolved parked car during its escape.”

Officers opted not to pursue the pickup after it fled the parking lot.

The suspect was later identified and arrested at another location.

A 35-year-old man from Milton is facing four charges, including dangerous operation of a vehicle, assaulting a police officer and failure to stop.