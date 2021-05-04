Multiple car thefts leads to police chase in Tyendinaga: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A man was arrested in Tyendinaga Township after a dramatic police chase Monday morning prompted by the reported theft of multiple vehicles in the area.

According to Lennox and Addington OPP, officers were alerted to a theft of a Dodge Shadow from the parking lot of a Napanee business around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Police say later that day, the vehicle was abandoned after it crashed at the Shannon and Weese roads intersection in Tyendinaga Township. The driver fled on foot before officers arrived.

The next morning, around 6 a.m., OPP received a report of a stolen Ford F250 truck from a home on Shannon Road. Not long afterwards, police say the vehicle crashed into a hydro pole, coming to rest against a cedar rail fence.

Story continues below advertisement

Again, the driver fled the scene on foot. OPP’s canine unit and emergency response team were called in to help the investigation.

While searching for the driver, OPP says a GMC Jimmy was stolen from a home on Marysville Road in Tyendinaga Township.

Tyendinaga police found the vehicle at a gas station on Lower Slash Road. A person was sleeping inside it at the time.

When police tried to approach, OPP say the driver suddenly reversed, colliding with a cruise before speeding away in a “dangerous manner.”

Police laid down a tire deflation device on Marysville Road, but the vehicle continued to drive onto the westbound Highway 401 ramp.

There, police say they were able to block the vehicle’s entry, forcing it to stop.

The driver was arrested. During a search of the vehicle, OPP say officers found tools, break-in instruments, stolen credit cards, a cheque and licence plates.

OPP then charged Trevor Tucker, 44, of no fixed address, with:

dangerous operation of a vehicle

flight from police

three counts of theft of a motor vehicle

six counts of driving while prohibited

five counts of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000

possession of break-in instruments

driving while under suspension

two counts of failing to remain at the scene of an accident

Tucker was held for a bail hearing and was remanded into custody. He is scheduled to appear in a Napanee court by video on May 6.

Advertisement