Police briefs: Mother and children robbed at gunpoint in St. Vital

Two teens have been charged after robbing a mom and her children at gunpoint in St. Vital late Tuesday night.

Police say it happened just after 11 p.m. in the 300 block of St. Anne’s Road near Bonita Avenue.

A mom and her three children (aged 12-17) were walking and passed two unknown males on the sidewalk.

One of the teens was pushed to the ground after bumping into one of the suspects. The other suspect pulled out a gun, and pointed it at the family while demanding their property. They fled the scene and the family contacted police.

The suspects were located in the 500 block of St. Anne’s Road. Two 15-year-old boys face 16 robbery and firearm-related charges.

Kennedy Street Stabbing

A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed inside a Kennedy Street apartment Tuesday evening.

Police were called to the building in the 400 block of Kennedy just after 6 p.m and found an injured man in his 50’s lying inside an elevator.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Police eventually arrested 39-year-old Carl George Wescoupe who faces an assault with a weapon charge along with several charges related to failing to comply with probation.